Bott Radio Network Expands Christian Talk Radio in Idaho - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, KS., Oct. 5, 2020 – Bott Radio Network (BRN) expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of a new FM radio signal, serving the Teton Valley from Victor, ID to Tetonia at 107.5 FM.

Eleven years ago, Bott Radio Network began serving Jackson Hole, Wyoming with the launch of KJCV 1450 AM. BRN then expanded with an FM signal serving the Jackson Hole area at 94.5 FM. This new FM station in Victor, ID at 107.5 FM expands BRN’s reach across the Teton Pass to the west slope of the Teton Mountain Range. Now, families can hear BRN’s Quality Christian Talk Radio in the Teton Valley in Idaho and in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Bott Radio Network began broadcasting 58 years ago with its first radio station in Kansas City. Since then, from its Kansas City headquarters, the network has grown to over 120 stations, plus digital delivery systems reaching listeners around the world. “We are excited about this opportunity to reach families in Victor, Driggs and the Teton Valley with God’s Word twenty-four hours a day,” said Rich Bott, BRN Chairman and CEO. “This new signal at 107.5 FM strengthens our service in the beautiful Jackson Hole region. It is another step forward in our mission to serve families and change lives with Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information.”

About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station in Kansas City to become a world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with 120 radio stations reaching into 15 states with a combined coverage of 60 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be heard 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Amazon Echo, iTunes, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook and Twitter.

For More Information, Contact:

Sam Rinearson

Marketing Manager

Bott Radio Network

10550 Barkey, Ste. 108

Overland Park, KS 66212

913-693-5707 • srinearson@bottradionetwork.com