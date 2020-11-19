Bott Radio Network Appoints Joy Elder as St. Louis Regional Manager - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 17, 2020 – Bott Radio Network (BRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joy Elder as St. Louis Regional Manager at 91.5 FM, 95.9 FM and 1320 AM. A senior professional with progressive marketing and managerial experience, Elder holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Arizona State University and a Master’s of Science in Corporate Communication from Lindenwood University. Leading a team of dynamic salespeople for 30 years, Elder is a seasoned veteran at Bott Radio Network and looks forward to dedicating her business skills and experience to continue Bott Radio Network’s vision since its founding 58 years ago in 1962 – Getting the Word of God Into the People of God.

As St. Louis Regional Manager at 91.5 FM, 95.9 FM and 1320 AM, Elder will lead Bott Radio Network St. Louis, which is celebrating 38 years of service to the greater St. Louis area. At 100,000 watts, 91.5 FM is one of the most powerful radio signals in St. Louis.

Elder will focus on building upon this legacy to help BRN reach more people with God’s Word and serve the Greater St. Louis area as never before. She will serve area business sponsors, churches, and parachurch ministries, as well as 91.5 FM, 95.9 FM and 1320 AM’s large, loyal family audience. “With Joy Elder’s wealth of knowledge and experience at Bott Radio Network, it is a natural next step to appoint her as our new St. Louis Regional Manager,” stated Rich Bott, Chairman & CEO of Bott Radio Network. “Through her outstanding service in business, ministry and the community, Joy has proven to be a strong, effective leader. More importantly, she has a heart for Christian service and a big vision for the future of St. Louis.” Actively involved in the community, Elder has served as the Bible study leader at Grace and Peace Women’s Homeless Shelter for 17 years. Since 2002 Elder has been a volunteer and short term missionary with African Vision of Hope and is on the VISION team currently assisting 3,000 orphans across Zambia.

As a triple gold medalist for the U.S. Figure Skating Association, Elder holds the position of Master Rated Figure Skating Coach for the Professional Skater’s Association. Performing in 36 major cities across the United States, Joy is a former Professional Figure skater with The Ice Follies and Disney on Ice. Elder’s pride and joy is her son, Blake Elder, a junior at Missouri University of Science and Technology. Joy and Blake are both USA competitive triathletes, who enjoy swimming, cycling and running together.

“I am both excited and humbled to serve as the St. Louis Regional Manager at Bott Radio Network,” Elder said. “BRN has a wonderful heritage, serving the Christian community throughout the greater St. Louis area for 38 years. I look forward to serving the St. Louis community and connecting sponsors to our outstanding BRN family audience.”

About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station in Kansas City to become a world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with 120 radio stations reaching into 15 states with a combined coverage of 60 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be heard 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Amazon Echo, iTunes, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook and Twitter.

