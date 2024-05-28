Expands Christian Talk Radio at 91.1 FM in West Plains, Missouri - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, KS., May 23, 2024

Bott Radio Network (BRN) expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of a new full power FM radio station in West Plains, Missouri at 91.1 FM. With 16,000 watts of power, this new station provides a much stronger signal for BRN’s Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Bott Radio Network began serving families in West Plains in 2016 with the launch of a low power “translator” station at 96.1 FM. This new full power station at 91.1 FM is a major upgrade in our service to West Plains and beyond!

“We are always excited to reach more people with God’s Word,” said Rich Bott, BRN President and CEO. “This powerful new FM station is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives with our format of Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information.”

BRN’s Ozark Regional Office is located in Springfield, MO, under the leadership of Monna Stafford. “This new signal will be a blessing to many in West Plains and the surrounding area where even more people can now hear Quality Christian Talk Radio. I’m excited about how this will benefit families in Missouri and Arkansas” Stafford said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Monna Stafford at 417-864-0901.

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station to become an award winning world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 120 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 64 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be accessed 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Amazon Echo, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook, Instragram, Twitter, and YouTube.

