Bott Radio Network Launches New Station in North Platte, Nebraska - Bott Radio Network

Bott Radio Network (BRN) is expanding its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of a new full-power FM radio station in North Platte, Nebraska. This new powerful station at 90.9 FM provides a much stronger signal for BRN’s Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming in North Platte and the surrounding area.

Bott Radio Network began serving families in North Platte in 2012 with the launch of a translator station at 107.9 FM. This new full-power station at 90.9 FM is a major upgrade in expanding our service to North Platte and beyond! BRN broadcasts across the Cornhusker state including these cities: Lincoln/Omaha at 88.5 FM, Omaha at 93.7 FM and 103.3 FM, Fremont at 103.1, Sioux City at 103.3 FM, Norfolk at 96.3 FM, Columbus at 95.5, Beatrice at 103.3 FM, York at 99.3 FM, Grand Island/Hastings at 89.9 FM, Lexington at 104.5 FM, and Ogallala at 89.5 FM. We continue to build upon the legacy of service to Nebraska families with the addition of this new full-power radio station serving North Platte, NE at 90.9 FM.

“We are excited about our new expanded coverage area in North Platte. This powerful new FM station will help more people grow in their faith and know what’s happening in the world around them with a Biblical worldview” said Rich Bott, BRN President and CEO.

BRN’s Northwest Regional Office is located in Lincoln, NE, under the leadership of Tom Millett. “This powerful new FM station is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives with our format of Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information. I’m excited about how this will benefit families in Nebraska” Millett said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Tom Millett at 402-465-8850.

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station to become an award winning world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 120 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 64 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be accessed 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Amazon Echo, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook, Instragram, Twitter, and YouTube.

