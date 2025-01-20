Bott Radio Network Expands Christian Talk Radio at 88.3 FM Now Serving Sedalia, Warrensburg and Clinton - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, KS., January 17, 2025 – Bott Radio Network (BRN) expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of a new full power FM radio station serving Sedalia, Warrensburg and Clinton, Missouri at 88.3 FM. With 13,000 watts of power, this new station provides a much stronger signal for BRN’s Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming throughout West-Central Missouri.

Bott Radio Network began serving families in Sedalia and Warrensburg in 2014 with the launch of two “translator” stations at 94.7 FM and 96.9 FM. This new full power station at 88.3 FM is a major upgrade in our service throughout the region! “We are always excited to reach more people with God’s Word,” said Rich Bott, BRN President and CEO. “This powerful new FM station is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives with our format of Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information.”

BRN’s Mid-Missouri Regional Office is located in Kirksville, MO under the leadership of Paul Shipman. “This new signal is a tremendous blessing, allowing even more people to access Quality Christian Talk Radio. I’m thrilled about the positive impact this will have on families in Sedalia, Warrensburg, Clinton and more!” Shipman said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Paul Shipman at 660-627-5583.

About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station to become an award-winning world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 125 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 64 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be accessed 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Amazon Echo, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

For More Information, Contact:

Krista Brady

Director of Communications & Marketing

Bott Radio Network

10550 Barkley, Ste. 108

Overland Park, KS 66212

913-693-5707 • [email protected]