Rich Bott inducted into the NRB Hall of Fame

OVERLAND PARK, KS, March 17, 2025 – On Thursday, February 27th, 2025, Richard (Rich) P. Bott II was inducted into the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual convention this year in Dallas, Texas. The NRB is the world’s largest association of Christian communicators, with over 1,500 member organizations. The Hall of Fame Award is the highest honor the organization confers. Past recipients have included Dr. Billy Graham, Dr. James Dobson, Joni Eareckson Tada, Dr. David Jeremiah, June Hunt, Dr. Charles Swindoll, Dr. D. James Kennedy, Dr. Charles Stanley, and Richard P Bott, Sr.

According to the NRB, the Hall of Fame Award is presented to an individual NRB member for invaluable contribution to the field of Christian communications, exhibition of the highest standards and evidence of faithfulness in Christ.

Rich Bott is a third-generation Christian broadcaster, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Rev. Dr. S.H. Patterson who founded the Radio Prayer League and began broadcasting the Gospel in 1926 in Denver, Colorado, and his father Dick Bott who founded KCCV Kansas City’s Christian Voice in 1962, which was the beginning of Bott Radio Network.

Rich came to Christ at a young age and later dedicated his life to Christian service at a Kansas City Youth for Christ summer camp at John Brown University. As a teenager, Rich hosted the Teen Tempo weekly radio broadcast. He pursued a Christian education graduating with honors from Bob Jones University in 1977 and with an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1981. At that point, Rich began his full-time life’s work serving the Lord at what would become Bott Radio Network.

Rich and his dad, Dick, became a dynamic duo. Focusing on a carefully developed format of Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information, and harnessing the power of satellite and digital technology, Rich helped expand the reach of the network from three stations in 1981 to over 130 stations today.

Under Rich’s leadership as CEO and Chairman, BRN continues to innovate – reaching worldwide audiences with mobile apps and streaming platforms like iHeart Radio, Roku, Apple TV and more. As Rich says, “Technology is expanding our opportunity, but our focus remains the same, the Word of God. That’s where the power is.”

Rich’s dedication to Christian broadcasting also led him to serve three terms as Chairman of NRB and on the boards of Far East Broadcasting Company, the D.L. Moody Center and others. Rich Bott remains steadfast in his mission to “get the Word of God into the People of God,” impacting countless lives for Christ in this generation!

About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station to become an award-winning world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 130 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 64 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be accessed 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Amazon Echo, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

