Bott Radio Network Expands in Arkansas Serving Heber Springs at 91.1 FM and Hot Springs at 89.5 FM - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, KS, April 04, 2025 – Bott Radio Network (BRN) is excited to announce the launch of two new FM stations in Arkansas. BRN now serves Greers Ferry and Heber Springs at 91.1 FM, and Hot Springs at 89.5 FM. These new stations will deliver BRN’s life-changing programming—Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News, and Information—to listeners throughout the region.

Bott Radio Network began serving families in Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville at 89.3 FM. Today, BRN also serves Arkansas families across the state with signals in Fort Smith at 88.9/100.3 FM, Eureka Springs at 95.3 FM, Mena at 89.3 FM, Jonesboro at 91.1 FM, Jonesboro/Cherry Valley at 90.1 FM, Walnut Ridge at 88.9 FM, West Memphis at 90.5 FM, and at 640 AM from Memphis.

“We are thrilled to expand our outreach in the state of Arkansas with these two new powerful FM stations,” said Rich Bott, President and CEO of BRN. “Our mission is to strengthen families and change lives through the power of God’s Word. These two new stations will help us reach even more people with quality Christian programming.”

BRN’s Arkansas Regional Office is under the leadership of Monna Stafford. “BRN’s expansion into Heber Springs and Hot Springs, AR reflects the ongoing commitment

to provide trusted Biblical teaching and Christian news to communities throughout Arkansas.” Stafford said. “With these new stations, more families, churches, and individuals will have access to uplifting and life-changing content.” For business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Monna Stafford at 417-864-0901.

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown to become an award-winning world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 130 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 64 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be accessed 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Amazon Echo, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

