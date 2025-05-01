Bott Radio Network Expands Across Wyoming with Five New Signals from Jackson Hole to the State Capital! - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, KS. – Bott Radio Network (BRN) is excited to announce a major expansion in Wyoming. Casper’s Christian station for 40 years, KUYO 830 AM, was acquired by Bott Radio Network on May 1st, 2025. Celebrating 63 years of service, BRN also added a new FM signal serving Casper at 99.5 FM and Wheatland at 106.5 FM, broadcasting 24 Hours a Day. In addition, BRN now serves Cheyenne and Laramie at 88.1 FM. These new stations will deliver BRN’s life-changing programming—Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News, and Information—to listeners throughout the state of Wyoming.

BRN began its service to Wyoming in 2009 with Jackson Hole 1450 AM followed by 94.5 FM, BRN’s coverage now extends across the state of Wyoming from Jackson Hole to the state capital! Today, BRN serves Wyoming families from Casper at 830 AM and 99.5 FM, Wheatland at 106.5 FM, Cheyenne and Laramie at 88.1 FM, and Jackson Hole at 1450 AM and 94.5 FM.

“We are thrilled to expand our outreach throughout Wyoming with these new powerful stations,” said Rich Bott, President and CEO of BRN. “Our mission is to strengthen families and change lives through the power of God’s Word. These new stations will help us reach even more people with quality Christian programming.”

BRN’s Wyoming Regional Office is under the leadership of Pat Rulon who grew up in Cheyenne and returns several times a year for Cheyenne Frontier Days and

hunting season. Pat graduated from the University of Wyoming where he played football for the Wyoming Cowboys. “BRN’s expansion in Casper, Wheatland, Laramie, and my hometown of Cheyenne, reflects the ongoing commitment to provide trusted Biblical teaching and Christian news to

communities throughout Wyoming.” Rulon said. “With these new stations, more families, churches, and individuals will have access to uplifting and life-changing content.” For business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Pat Rulon at 913-238-0614.

See the Wyoming State Coverage Map

