Bott Radio Network Expands Christian Talk Radio at 89.7 FM in Kokomo, Indiana - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, KS. – Bott Radio Network (BRN) expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of a new full-power FM radio station serving Kokomo and North Central Indiana at 89.7 FM. This new station provides a strong signal for BRN’s Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming.

Bott Radio Network began serving families in Indiana back in 1980 with the launch of WFCV 1090 AM in Fort Wayne. Today, BRN serves Indiana families with signals in Fort Wayne at 1090 AM and 93.7 FM, in Bluffton at 100.1 FM, in Terre Haute at 96.3 FM, and now in Kokomo at 89.7 FM.

“We are always excited to reach more people with God’s Word,” said Rich Bott, BRN President and CEO. “This powerful new FM station is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives with our format of Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information.”

BRN’s Indiana Regional Office is under the leadership of Dale Gerke. “This new signal will be a blessing to many in Kokomo and the surrounding area where even more people can now hear Quality Christian Talk Radio. I’m excited about how this will benefit families in North Central Indiana” Gerke said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Dale Gerke at 260-423-2337.

About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown to become an award-winning world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 130 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 64 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be accessed 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Amazon Echo, YouTube Live Stream, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

