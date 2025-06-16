Bott Radio Network Expands Christian Radio in Iowa

OVERLAND PARK, KS., June 16, 2025 – Bott Radio Network (BRN) expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the acquisition of 88.3 FM in Ottumwa. This signal is repeated in Fairfield at 102.3 FM. These stations are now delivering BRN’s life-changing programming—Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News, and Information—to listeners throughout the region.

With headquarters in Overland Park, KS, Bott Radio Network began serving families in Iowa at 103.3 FM in Sioux City. Today, BRN also serves Iowa families in Sioux Rapids and Spencer at 102.9 FM, in Keokuk and Burlington at 96.3 FM, and now in Ottumwa at 88.3 FM and Fairfield at 102.3 FM.

“We are thrilled to expand our outreach in the state of Iowa with these two FM stations,” said Rich Bott, President and CEO of BRN. “Our mission is to strengthen families and change lives through the power of God’s Word. These stations will help us reach even more people with quality Christian programming.”

BRN’s Southeast Iowa Regional Office is under the leadership of Paul Shipman. “BRN’s expansion into Ottumwa and Fairfield reflects the ongoing commitment to provide trusted Biblical teaching and Christian news to communities in Iowa.” Shipman said. “With these stations, more families, churches, and individuals will have access to uplifting and life-changing content.” For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Paul Shipman at 660-627-5583.



About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station to become an award-winning world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 130 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 64 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be accessed 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Amazon Echo, YouTube Live Stream, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

