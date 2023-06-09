Dick Bott Inducted Into the Missouri Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, KS, June 9, 2023 – On Friday, June 2nd, Richard P. “Dick” Bott, Sr., was inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame at the MBA Annual Convention in Osage Beach, Missouri. In a surprise move, the award was presented to Mr. Bott by his great-granddaughter, Isabella Fernandez, a communications student at College of the Ozarks.

In 1969, the Association began recognizing outstanding broadcasting achievement by establishing the annual MBA Awards Program, and today, the MBA serves more than 350 radio and television stations across the state of Missouri. The awards program accepts nearly 1,000 entries annually. Notable Hall of Fame inductees include Rush Limbaugh, Jack Buck, Harry Caray, Joe Garagiola, Mike Murphy, Jim Bohannon, Mitch Holthus, and Bob Costas.

According to MBA, the Hall of Fame “recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Missouri Broadcasting industry and/or society through radio or television”.

Richard (Dick) Bott, Sr., is Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Bott Radio Network, a national leader in Christian Talk Radio featuring quality Bible teaching, Christian news and information programming 24/7. Now celebrating 61 years of service, Bott Radio Network began in 1962 when Dick and Sherley Bott purchased Country Music Station, KANS, in Kansas City, Missouri, and transformed it into KCCV – Kansas City’s Christian Voice.

Today, Bott Radio Network owns and operates 120 stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 63 million people. BRN is available worldwide online at BottRadioNetwork.com, BRN mobile apps, iHeart Radio, TuneIn Radio, Apple Music, Smart Speakers, Roku, and Apple TV.

Mr. Bott is a pioneer Christian broadcaster. His broadcasting career began 71 years ago in San Francisco, California, at radio station KSAN in 1952. He serves on the Board of Governors of National Religious Broadcasters and was inducted into the NRB Hall of Fame in 2008. He is the recipient of the Dred Scott Freedom Award (2015) and the Richard M. DeVos Free Enterprise Award for Exceptional Leadership from the Council of National Policy (2016).

Mr. Bott and his wife, Sherley, will celebrate their 71st Wedding Anniversary this month. They have four grown children (including one in heaven), plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dick and Sherley live in the Greater Kansas City area, and in the summer, they can be found at the Lake of the Ozarks.

For More Information, Contact:

Krista Brady

Director of Communications and Marketing

Bott Radio Network

10550 Barkley

Overland Park, KS

(913) 693-5707

[email protected]