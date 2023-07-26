Bott Radio Network Welcomes Krista Brady as Director of Communications and Marketing - Bott Radio Network

Bott Radio Network (BRN) made an exciting addition to its executive team with the appointment of Krista Brady as Director of Communications and Marketing. With her extensive experience and expertise, Krista will play a vital role in developing and executing marketing strategies that align with BRN’s vision of “Getting the Word of God Into the People of God.”

Krista’s passion for her faith and ministry along with nearly 30 years of experience make her a valuable member of BRN’s leadership team. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated her skills as an innovative marketer, delivering data-driven results for numerous brands. Her diverse background includes working with well-known companies such as McDonald’s, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Bass Pro, among others. With a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications Management from Southwest Missouri State University, Krista’s educational credentials further enhance her capabilities in her new role.

One of Krista’s outstanding qualities is her ability to navigate the ever-evolving marketing landscape and adopt new techniques to enhance BRN’s outreach efforts. As the Director of Communications and Marketing, Krista will be responsible for leading the marketing team, as well as working closely with broadcast ministry partners to devise and implement strategies and initiatives that effectively communicate and reach more people with BRN’s Christian message.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Bott Radio Network,” Brady said. I have been a BRN listener for many years and understand firsthand the impact of its quality Bible teaching format.” While I have a love for marketing, my passion is developing, inspiring, and motivating successful cross-functional teams that work together to find results-oriented solutions. I am excited to be part of the BRN team.”

A Kansas City native, Krista grew up in the Piper area of Wyandotte County. She and her husband, Bob, live in Overland Park and enjoy spending time with their kids and grandkids. Krista is also a high school dance team coach and strives to have a positive impact in the lives of her team members, the community, and the school district.

“We are delighted to welcome Krista Brady to our team,” Rich Bott, President/CEO of Bott Radio Network, said recently. “We have full confidence that her vast experience and her passion for ministry will help enable BRN to increase awareness and deepen our relationship with our listeners.”

About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station in Kansas City to become a world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with 120 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 60 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be heard 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Echo, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook and Twitter.

