Bott Radio Network Welcomes Chris Meikel as Community Engagement Manager - Kansas City Region - Bott Radio Network

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., August 3, 2023

Bott Radio Network (BRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Meikel as the Manager of Community Engagement/ KC Region. In this role, Chris will be advancing BRN’s service to churches, parachurch ministries, community organizations and families in the Kansas City region. His impact will also be felt nationwide on BRN’s 120 + radio stations and digital new media platforms.

Chris has a passion for ministry and with over 35 years of broadcast experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position. He has served in both secular and Christian media including, Noble Broadcasting in Kansas City and as General Manager at KSJI/KGNM in St. Joseph, Missouri.

One of Chris’s additional responsibilities will be to voice and produce various audio elements for Bott Radio Network. This will include conducting interviews, producing announcements, and creating promotional elements, all aimed at encouraging BRN’s listeners with a Biblical worldview.

“With Chris Meikel’s passion for Christian service and his wealth of knowledge and experience, it is clear he is the right fit for this important role,” stated Rich Bott, Chairman & CEO of Bott Radio Network. “We are confident he will further BRN’s mission by serving the community, strengthening strategic relationships, not just for Bott Radio Network, but for the Kingdom of God.”

Outside of work, Chris and his wife, Star, reside in Basehor, Kansas, and are active in their local church. Their commitment to serve the community goes beyond their professional responsibilities as they help others by leading a recovery ministry. Chris cherishes his family and maintains strong ties with his three adult children and grandson, who live in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I am honored to have the privilege of strengthening service relationships with churches in the Kansas City area and beyond, along with parachurch ministries and other community organizations,” said Meikel. “I believe that by strengthening these partnerships, we can further enhance BRN’s service to the community and reach more listeners with the power of God’s Word.”

