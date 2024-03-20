Bott Radio Network Expands Christian Talk Radio in South Dakota

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 20, 2024

On Tuesday, March 12th, Bott Radio Network (BRN) expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of a powerful new FM radio station serving Pierre at 88.3 FM. With 26,000 watts of power, this new station expands BRN’s coverage across central South Dakota with Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information.

Bott Radio Network began serving South Dakota seven years ago with the launch of 90.3 FM in Rapid City. It also serves Yankton/Sioux City at 103.3 FM. BRN is building on this legacy of service to South Dakota families.

“We are always excited to reach more people with God’s Word,” said Rich Bott, BRN President and CEO. “This powerful new FM station in the state capital is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives with our format of Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information.”

BRN’s Northwest Regional Office is located in Lincoln, NE, under the leadership of Tom Millett. “This new signal will be a blessing to many in Pierre and the surrounding area where even more people can now hear Quality Christian Talk Radio. I’m excited about how this will benefit South Dakota families.” Millett said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Tom Millett at 402-465-8850.

About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station in Kansas City to become a world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with 120 radio stations reaching into 16 states with a combined coverage of 60 million people. BRN’s quality Christian programs can be heard 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, Smart Speakers, Echo, Apple Music, TuneIn Radio, Roku and Apple TV. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook and Twitter.

